9 arrested after several stolen vehicles out of Lansing lead police on pursuit through Oakland County

Michigan State Police say nine people were taken into custody following a police chase in mid-Michigan early Monday morning.

A police pursuit that started near Brighton on I-96 prompted a major police response from multiple agencies following reports of multiple groups of stolen vehicles taken from a Lansing auto plant.

According to state police, authorities from around Oakland County were dispatched to assist officers following two groups of stolen vehicles, consisting of two to four cars each.

General Motors has multiple car assembly plants in Lansing. It's unclear if the vehicles were taken from either of the company's factories.

State police said over Twitter that each group was pursued by multiple agencies while traveling eastbound on I-96 in Oakland County.

One of the groups crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road and suspects fled on foot. Police say nine suspects were taken into custody.

MORE: Man shot and killed while talking to a friend according to Detroit police

The other group of stolen vehicles was still being pursued by police when some exited at grand River Avenue and others northbound on M-53.

No injuries were reported to either the suspects or police. The case is still being investigated and police are still on I-96.

Advertisement

Law enforcement departments involved in the incident include: State police from Brighton, Metro Detroit, Lansing, Livingston County, and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. A police helicopter was also deployed.