Man shot and killed while talking to a friend according to Detroit police; investigation is ongoing

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Detroit's east side on Sunday.

Around 8:15p.m. a man in his early 50's was fatally shot in the 17200 block of Charest St north of McNichols Rd, police said.

According to preliminary information, it is believed that the victim was speaking with a friend when he was shot and killed.

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle; possibly a white 4-door Dodge Avenger.

Investigators said it is still unknown what lead up to the shooting. The crime is still under investigation.

