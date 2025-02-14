9 online gambling websites ordered to cease operations in Michigan

article

The Brief Nine online gambling websites have received cease-and-desist letters from the Michigan Gaming Control Board. The board said these websites are violating numerous state laws by operating these unlicensed online casinos. If the websites fail to comply, the board plans to take legal action.



After ordering an online gambling website to stop operating in Michigan last month, the state has sent cease-and-desist letters to nine additional unlicensed gambling sites.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) said these websites offer numerous casino games, along with sports betting.

Michigan pushes back against online casinos

These casinos received cease-and-desist letters:

BetAnySports (BAS)

CoolCat Casino

Diamond Sportsbook International, d/b/a BetDSI.eu (BetDSI)

Solar Game LTD and Busan Trade Office (Go Go Gold)

My Dreams Casino

NonStop casino

Palace of Chance

Xbet Casino

WagerWeb

The backstory:

According to the MGCB, the websites are operating without a license in the state, and thus are violating numerous laws, such as the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act, and the Michigan Penal Code.

"These unlicensed operators are not only in violation of Michigan’s laws but also pose significant risks to consumers by offering limited and often unreliable withdrawal options," said MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams. "Our role is to protect Michigan residents by ensuring that all online gambling activities are carried out legally and responsibly. These operators have 14 days to cease their illegal activities or face further legal action."

The board said unlicensed gambling online is on the rise. These sites can be dangerous because many of them lack proper consumer protection and oversight, according to the MGCB.

What's next:

The websites have two weeks from the date of notice to cease operations. If the companies fail to do so, the gaming board said it plans to work with Attorney General Dana Nessel to take legal action against Durhanbah.

Businesses that offer gambling without a license could be charged with a felony. If convicted, the operator could face up to 10 years in prison and/or fines up to $100,000.

What you can do:

If you like online gambling, the state released a list of licensed online gaming providers.

Review the list below to make sure your favorite website is licensed.