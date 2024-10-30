9-year-old girl grazed in Detroit drive-by shooting while getting ready for school

article

A girl was hurt Wednesday morning after someone fired shots into a Detroit home as she got ready for school.

Police said the 9-year-old victim was inside a home on Kentfield between Fenkell and Grand River when she was grazed by a bullet around 7:10 a.m. Police received a ShotSpotter alert before a 911 call was made about the shooting.

The girl suffered a graze wound to her back. She is expected to make a full recovery.

"Nine-year-old getting ready for school. Should be able to do that safely. Unfortunately she was not able to," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

White said officers are reviewing security video from several areas as they work to identify the shooter.

This is the second shooting involving a child Wednesday. Around 12:45 a.m., a 3-year-old boy was shot in the stomach. The boy's parents told police that the shooting happened on the west side, but details are still shaky, and evidence suggests it didn't happen where police were told it did.