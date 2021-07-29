9-year-old girl sexually assaulted during Redford Township break-in

A man broke into a Redford Township home and sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl early Thursday.

Police said they were called to a home on Imperial Highway around 4:45 a.m. after a man broke into a home and allegedly tried to pull the girl's pants down.

The suspect may have gotten out of the home through a door or a window. Police are working on getting a description of the suspect.

Police are also investigating a peeping Tom incident where a man was looking in a child's window at a home in the area of 5 Mile and Beech Daly roads, as well as another instance of a person looking into a window in May.

MORE: Creep peers into window of young child's room, returns with step-ladder

Police said the descriptions of the suspects in the peeping cases don't match, and there is no indication that the three incidents are related.

Neighbors said Redford Township police often drive around their neighborhoods, but they are hoping for a heightened police presence now.

Advertisement

"They do drive around here frequently," Tori Dean said "We're kind of hoping that it's going to be stepped up a little bit because we don’t know what we’re looking for necessarily."