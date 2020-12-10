Expand / Collapse search

9-year-old shot by father in suspected accident on Detroit's east side

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 9-year-old child was shot when his father was cleaning his handgun at 5:30 p.m. Thursday according to Detroit police.

The suspected accidental shooting happened inside a residence in the 10000 block of Morang. He drove the boy to the hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Photo by Randy Wimbley, FOX 2

Police say the weapon was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 