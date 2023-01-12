92-year-old Michigan man accused of sexually abusing boy more than 2 decades ago

A 92-year-old Michigan man is facing charges stemming from sexual abuse that allegedly happened more than two decades ago.

David Rowland Winston, of Kinde, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to Michigan State Police, Winston allegedly abused the victim in 1997 and 1998.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

An investigation into the alleged abuse is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.