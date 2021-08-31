9th annual Festival of the Honey Bee brings art, entertainment to Ypsilanti

article

Ypsilanti's annual celebration of honey bees will take over downtown and Depot Town this weekend.

The ninth annual Festival of the Honey Bee on Friday raises awareness about bees and other pollinators. The event features live entertainment, art, and vendors.

Entertainment includes live music and a drag show. Local businesses will also have special honey products, such as a honey ice cream from Go! Ice Cream.

The festival is from 5-10 p.m. Friday. See a map below.

