9th grade student arrested after threats against Westland's John Glenn High School

A student at John Glenn High School was arrested after making threats that closed the school.

The 14-year-old from Inkster is a ninth-grader at the school. They were arrested by Westland police Monday night and are at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting charges.

According to the school district, the student made threats on social media.

John Glenn was closed Monday and classes are being held virtually Tuesday. After-school activities resume Tuesday, and students will be back in the classroom Wednesday.

"In nearly every situation, parents are responding the same way saying that they could never imagine their child making a threat like this. This is yet another example of how important it is for parents to be aware of their children’s social media activity and the serious ramifications that will result," Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said.