What is the punishment for making a school threat in Michigan? AG Nessel explains potential consequences

Schools in Metro Detroit and across Michigan are seeing an influx and threats.

Earlier this week, threats against Ferndale High School led to closures at the middle and high school, and two students were arrested. Threats against other schools in the area have also canceled classes and put schools in lockdown.

With this increase in threats, Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding students of the potential criminal punishments they could face. Nessel first posted a video explaining the consequences after threats spiked following the Oxford High School shooting last fall. She shared the video again Thursday in an effort to show people the seriousness of such threats.

"Threats of violence rob students of valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences," she said.

Charges you could face if you threaten a school:

Communicating a threat of terrorism, 20-year felony;

Calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;

Malicious us e of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and

Threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.

If you receive a threat or know of a threat, contact local police.

You can also leave a tip with the state’s OK2SAY hotline by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or texting 652729 (OK2SAY). The hotline operates 24/7 and protects the confidentiality of the reporter’s identity.

OK2SAY, which is housed within the Michigan State Police, provides for confidential reports of potential self-harm, harm to others, or criminal acts including, but not limited to, sexual abuse, assault, or rape, directed at students, school employees, or schools in this state.