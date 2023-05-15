'A car is not a toy': 4 dead after high-speed crash on I-96 in Detroit

A high-speed crash Sunday evening on I-96 in Detroit left four young men dead.

"It’s unbearable. It’s not something I want to look at," Magdalene Hughes said. "At first I didn’t believe it."

Magdalene is one of many grieving after her grandson, 20-year-old Kharle Hughes, was killed when the Yukon he was riding in crashed on the freeway near Schaefer. Michigan State Police said witnesses saw the driver speeding before crashing into the median wall.

"My thing was really how does this happen? Who was he with? Who was driving?" Magdalene said. "He had gotten away from me. I really don't know that much about his friends, who he was running with."

The 21-year-old driver and two other passengers who were 22 and 25 were also killed.

"I raised him. He stayed with me the biggest portion of his life," Magdalene said of Kharle. "He was at the point where he was trying to go to trade school or something and do something better."

Kharle Hughes

Kharle leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Magdalene hopes other people will learn from the crash.

"A car is not a toy. A car should be treated with respect because a car will take you, boom, just like that," she said.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. More information is expected after the autopsies are done.

