'A caregiving issue': Doctors say women will have limited care if abortion bans follow Roe v. Wade ruling

A 1931-era ban on abortion in Michigan has been temporarily suspended, but there's uncertainty about what happens next.

"I know many people think about abortion in the realm of politics and partisan politics and social polarization, but for those of us who provide care to patients, for us it's a care and a caregiving issue," said Michigan Medicine Dr. Lisa Harris, a professor and associate chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan.

She also noted that doctors are still providing abortions in Michigan - for now.

"My message to Michiganders today is to know that nothing actually in Michigan has changed today. Abortion care is still available in outpatient care centers, and for those who require hospital level care, it's still available," she said.

But if abortion does become illegal in the state, that will change.

"I'm not going to break the law," Harris said. "The colleagues I work with feel very similarly, so yes, if our ban comes into effect, we will not be able to care for most of the patients who asked for our assistance. Our job will be to let them know where abortion care, that abortion care would maybe available in neighboring states."

She noted that care would be limited.

"If the ban were to come into effect, we would be able to care for women in very limited circumstances, people who an abortion would be to save their life," she said.

This limited care could lead to consequences, she said.

"(They) may use unsafe methods, and then we may be providing critical care and emergency care in life-threatening circumstances and then, of course, our labor and delivery will be impacted because our birth volume will increase."

Healthcare systems responded to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Henry Ford said, "While we will comply with whatever laws come from the overturning of Roe v. Wade, our steadfast dedication to supporting people along their entire health journeys remains."

Beaumont also released a statement, saying, "BHSH System is reviewing the U.S. Supreme Court's final opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and its impact on Michigan's 1931 law. We are currently determining what it means for our policies and practices and the people we serve to ensure we are following the law."