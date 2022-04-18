A flash of winter in April, homeless man threatens Macomb teens, Patrick Lyoya's funeral

This is not what we want on April 18th.

But at least the morning commute will be dry.

Rain or rain/snow kicks off late this morning and changes to snow this afternoon. And it will stick.

Those under the Winter Weather Advisory stand the best chance to see the snow stick on the roads while others may wind up with simply snow on the grass, cars, etc... But we'll all see the flakes fly this afternoon, check out your totals.

Snow accumulation is expected to be highest in northern counties across the southeast Michigan region. The advisory includes Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola, Lapeer, and St. Clair Counties, where 3-6 inches are expected.

The advisory will stick around until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

An advisory is also expected for Macomb and Oakland Counties between noon and 7 p.m. Monday. Up to 4 inches is expected, which the majority falling between 1 and 5 p.m.

The snow looks to be on the heavier side will be wet. Additional snowfall will persist into the evening, lasting the longest in the thumb region.

Ok, so let's cleanse ourselves from the snow and look ahead. Check out the 60s and 70s coming!

That will come with rain at times.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning, we should squeeze out some showers with another shot of rain Friday as temperatures take a brief step back before the 70s set up for the weekend.

Michigan reports first flu-related child death of the season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first influenza-related child death in Michigan for the 2021-2022 flu season, the agency announced. The reported death involves a child from Kalamazoo County who contracted flu strain known as A/H3, the agency said Friday. It did not reveal the age of the child.

A/H3 was first identified in U.S. pigs in 2010 and first detected in people in July 2011, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the Michigan health agency, said in a news release. "In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy."

Increases in flu-like illness and hospitalizations are currently taking place in Michigan, which is not typical for this time of the year, the agency said. Elevated flu activity has occurred across the country over the past few weeks, it said. Nearly all of the positive influenza specimens confirmed by the agency this flu season have been Influenza A/H3, it said.

Courtesy of the Associated Press

Macomb man with schizophrenia in custody after threatening teens

A 24-year-old man with a history of stalking people and threatening to hurt them was arrested for another incident this weekend when he approached a vehicle that had occupants inside with a bladed weapon at a church parking lot.

Christian Snow allegedly pulled out a weapon and began damaging a car while talking to people inside in "gibberish." When they drove away, the man chased them on foot. He was not found until Sunday and is currently in protective custody.

Snow has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is currently homeless. The individuals inside the vehicle were both 18 years old. He was last in the news when he was found after escaping a Warren psychiatric hospital in June 2021.

At the time of this weekend's arrest, he was also wanted on a dangerous weapons charge from an incident in 2021.

Michigan gas prices fall another 3 cents

Michigan gas prices fell another 3 cents from last week's average, signaling a continued momentum for a gradual decline following the country's peak of gas prices in March. Michigan drivers are now paying $3.92 a gallon on average and about $3.97 a gallon in Metro Detroit.

Gas costs are still 29 cents higher than this time last month. It's also $1.13 more than this time last year. Prices had been falling prior to the long holiday weekend, but over the period reports that the European Union would be phasing out all Russian oil imports sent figures back up.

"While Michigan motorists saw a slight drop in the price at the pump last week, crude oil prices increased," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to increase, pump prices could possibly follow suit."

Gas continues to be the most expensive in Marquette, where gas prices hit $4.13 a gallon. In Ann Arbor, they were $4.01 and in Traverse City they hit $4. The least expensive gas was in Lansing at $3.80.

Patrick Lyoya's funeral scheduled for this Friday

Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man who was shot in the back of the head by a police officer following a traffic stop on April 4 will be laid to rest this Friday. While many questions remain including that of a charging decision, family will look to a funeral for closure this week.

Lyoya was pulled over for not having a matching license plate when him and an officer got into a struggle. The two fought for a short period before the officer, while on top of Lyoya discharged his weapon, killing him. The latest incident involving police shooting and killing a citizen has sparked protests in the west Michigan city.

"Traffic stops are not just about writing tickets. They also in many instances turn up wanted people. Patrick's stop is also how we caught Ted Bundy and Timothy McVey," said Daniel Kennedy of Oakland University, who pointed out traffic stops can often turn into something else.

However, the officer's act of pulling out his gun and whether he was threatened will be at the center of the investigation. "I certainly don't see there was a justification to execute this young man. Clearly there was no imminent threat," said David Robinson, an attorney and former Detroit police officer.

What else we're watching

Monday is the 2022 tax deadline. Taxes are typically due sometime in mid-April so for anyone dragging their feet on filing their information, Monday is the last day to do it. According to state data, Michigan residents are recycling now more than ever before. To push the momentum, the department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will announce $7 million in grants for recycling infrastructure. Elon Musk, the zany and outspoken owner of Tesla is being sued by some of the company's shareholders, asking a judge to silence the entrepreneur in the latest fraud case dealing with his remarks made on Twitter about taking the company private. A passenger in a vehicle died in a Sunday crash after the driver sped off during a routine traffic stop. Police noticed both a handgun and narcotics inside the vehicle before fled. It crashed after a 1.5 mile chase. The bird flu continues to spread around Michigan, being reported in another non-commerical bird flock last Friday,.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's going to get about as Michigan as a weather day can get with a dry start to the week Monday. Rain will then move in, followed by snow this afternoon. The precipitation will accumulate and likely won't be gone until tomorrow.

100 people with rare cancers who attended same NJ high school demand answers

A single New Jersey man has uncovered a medical mystery apparently linking 100 people diagnosed with rare cancers to a Woodbridge high school.

In 1999, when he was just 27, Al Lupiano was diagnosed with a "very rare" and abnormally large brain tumor for someone his age called Acoustic Neuroma (AN). Last summer, Lupiano's wife and now-deceased sister were diagnosed with rare forms of brain cancer on the same day. His wife was similarly diagnosed with an abnormally large AN tumor, and his sister was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), which has an incident rate of 30 out of every 1 million people, Lupiano explained in a Facebook post that he has been updating since March 7.

"Their neurologist, who has been recognized as a global leader in neurosurgery by the World Federation of Neurological Societies, has treated and been involved with tens of thousands of brain tumors in his career. It is his belief my wife and I may be the first documented case of spouses having an AN, both roughly the same size and on the same side of the head…according to him, the odds are maybe 1 in a BILLION," Lupiano said.

Advertisement

"To say he was concerned when he discovered all three of us grew up in the same neighborhood is an understatement. Why? There is one well documented cause of brain tumors – radiation exposure," he continued.