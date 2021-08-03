A guide to Proposal P and what Detroit residents are voting for this Aug. 3

It may be a little unusual to have such a significant proposal up for voting this Aug. 3 election since it's neither a midterm nor a presidential election year.

But this Aug. 3, there's a lot on the line for Detroit voters - from Proposal P to the Detroit mayor.

Make sure you have everything you need before you vote today. Read FOX 2's voter guide for more information

Here's a breakdown of what every Detroit voter can expect on their ballot

Prop P

Among the biggest things that Detroit voters will be casting their ballot for this Tuesday is a revision to the city's charter.

The controversial ballot proposal would rearrange the city's departments, how residents pay for water and sewage, implement a task force to study reparations. The entire charter can be read here.

However, not everyone is pleased with such a radical change to the city government. Many of the state's top officials, from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and even Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan believe it will be too costly.

But other local leaders see it as a path toward greater equality and equity within the city.

If it is approved, the following changes would be made:

Authorizes 47 new elected positions and creates 102 new appointed positions

Makes corporation counsel a joint appointment by the mayor and the city council

Requires chief of police to be chosen by the mayor, city council, and board of police commissioners rather than just the mayor

Restructures the police and fire departments

Creates new Department of Disability Affairs

Creates new Department of Environmental Justice and Sustainability

Creates new Task Force on Reparations and African American Justice

Creates new Offices of Veterans Affairs and Immigrant Affairs

Creates new Office of Economic Justice and Consumer Empowerment

Provides reduced, income-based fare system for public transportation

Creates new transportation standards

Provides reduced income-based, affordable water-rate system requirements

Creates Water Bill Assistance Fund

Provides free sidewalk maintenance

Provides free public Internet broadband

Provides residency requirements for all city workers

Provides affordable housing

Creates property overassessment relief program

Creates Environmental Justice Health Fund

Institutes standard provisions for utilities and public utility franchises

Creates new intragovernmental agencies

Requires binding arbitration to be available to all city government negotiations for labor relations

Creates Wage and Standard Boards

Institutes "responsible contracting" requirements for city contracts

Relates retirement provisions to adjustments in pension benefits

Eliminates "qualified immunity" in police officer evaluations

Changes to the city’s participation in the regional water authority

Provides proportional funding for oversight agencies

Diverts budget reserve interest to capital

Detroit mayor

Mayor Duggan is aiming for a third term in a crowded primary field this August. However, he's facing off against nine other candidates also eyeing the position as Detroit's leader. They include:

Anthony Adams

Tom Barrow

Kiawana Brown

Mike Duggan

Myya Jones

Jasahn Larsosa

Charles McInnis

DaNetta Simpson

Art Tyus

D Wilcoxon

City Council at-large

In addition to the seven district representatives, there are two city council members that are elected at-large. Five candidates are vying for two of the seats. They include:

Janee Ayers

Jermain Jones

Nicole Small

Mary Waters

Coleman Young Jr.

City Clerk

Janice Winfrey has served as the city clerk of Detroit for 16 years. She'll be up against three challengers this election cycle. They include:

Advertisement