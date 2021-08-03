Michigan Aug. 3 election - what to know before you vote

It's the all-important election day in Michigan for 53 different counties in a busy local voting day for the state. While it's not a presidential election, there is still plenty on the ballot that will affect many in the state.

There's plenty of ways to participate in elections, with votes being cast in-person or absentee. Here's a breakdown of everything to know before heading to the polls.

How to register to vote/Check voter registration/Deadline to be registered:

If you haven’t registered to vote in the upcoming election in Michigan, there are plenty of methods for going about registering. While the state allows residents to register as a voter until 8 p.m. on Election Day, election officials always recommend doing it sooner rather than later. This year’s election will take place on Aug. 3. If you plan on mailing in your voter registration application, you’ll need to do it sooner (more on that in a bit),

To register, residents will need to meet four requirements:

You must be a resident of Michigan in your city or township for at least 30 days before election day

You must be a legal citizen of the U.S.

You cannot be currently serving a jail or prison sentence

You must be at least 18 years old by Election Day

When you register, you’ll be asked to provide some form of ID. There are multiple acceptable forms of ID that include:

A Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Any other government document with a relevant name and address information

If you meet all the requirements and have relevant documents, you can register through several different means:

You can do it online at Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration

At a Secretary of State branch office

At your city, township, or county clerk’s office

At any state agency that provides public assistance or services to people with disabilities

Through a voter registration drive

If you're not registered to vote but still want to, you'll need to use one of the in-person options on Tuesday

If you plan on hand-delivering your voter registration application, you’ll be asked to provide photo identification. If you don’t have an acceptable form, you will be asked to sign an Affidavit of Voter not in Possession of Picture Identification. For anyone mailing in their application who has never registered before, they’ll need to meet an identification requirement. That includes:

Entering your driver’s license number or personal identification card number, OR

Send a copy of either: a photocopy of your driver’s license or personal ID card a photocopy of a paycheck stub, utility bill, bank document, or government document that lists both your name and address

a photocopy of your driver’s license or personal ID card

a photocopy of a paycheck stub, utility bill, bank document, or government document that lists both your name and address

If you cannot complete this part of the registration, you can always provide one of the above items at the polls on election day.

If you have moved, you will need to update your voter registration. You can use any of the above options to do so.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote or are unclear if your address was updated after moving, you can confirm your status here.

Where to vote?

If you’ve already confirmed you’re registered to vote, finding your polling place is easy. Go to the Polling Place tab on the Secretary of State website and fill out the requested information.

You’ll be asked for your name, license, local address, or county information. After one of those options is filled out, a breakdown of the election calendar, one’s polling location, and a voter’s clerk information will show. Under the clerk’s information is a phone number and email contact information if a voter has any other questions.

What time the polls are open and when they close?

For anyone voting in person, election polls will be open on Aug. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you get in line but haven’t cast your ballot by the time polls close at 8 p.m., you have a right to cast your ballot.