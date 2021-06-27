A guide to the 2021 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City

The National Cherry Festival returns to Traverse City this year.

The annual event from July 3-10 includes a mix of in-person and virtual events.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Music

Concerts will be held at the Beer Tent from 7:30-10 p.m.

July 3 – The Timebombs

July 4 – Stone Folk

July 5 – Drew Hale

July 6 – Bad Jam

July 7 – Jack Pine

July 8 – The Broom Closet Boys

July 9 – Cherries Got Talent Finals

July 9 – Protea

July 10 – Kenny Olson

(Photo by Amber Ainswoth)

Events

Activities, shops, tours, and more are planned for the week. Check out the daily schedule below, and find times and any updates here.

July 2

Old Town Classic Car Cruise at Turtle Creek Casino

July 3

Very Cherry Porch Parade

Sara Hardy's Farmers Market

Very Cherry Flying Pancake Breakfast

Zumba by the Bay

Norte Kids Balance Bike Race

Cherry Farm Market

Cherry History Driving Tour

Cherryarama Bike Trek

Festival Open Space Park

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Kids Club

Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent

Opening Ceremonies

Arnold's Amusements Midway

Bingo

July 4

Very Cherry Porch Parade

Arts & Crafts Fair

Cherry Farm Market

Cherry History Driving Tour

Cherryarama Bike Trek

Festival Open Space Park

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Kids Club

Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent

Opening Ceremonies

Arnold's Amusements Midway

Bingo

Old Town Classic Car Show

Beer Tent

Family Sand Sculpture Contest

4th of July Fireworks

July 5

Very Cherry Porch Parade

Yoga by the Bay

Cherry Pie Bike Ride

Cherry Farm Market

Cherry History Driving Tour

Cherryarama Bike Trek

Festival Open Space Park

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Kids Club

Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent

Princess Tea

Arnold's Amusements Midway

Bingo

Beer Tent

Hole in One

July 6

Very Cherry Porch Parade

Kids Pet Show

Senior Horseshoes

Cherry History Driving Tour

Cherryarama Bike Trek

Festival Open Space Park

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Kids Club

Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent

Arnold's Amusements Midway

Bingo

GTCHD Vaccination Station

Beer Tent

Cherry Industry Program and Awards

Hole in One

July 7

Very Cherry Porch Parade

Sara Hardy's Farmers Market

Fun & Games for Special Kids

Senior Horseshoes

Senior Shuffleboard

Cherry Farm Market

Cherry History Driving Tour

Cherryarama Bike Trek

Festival Open Space Park

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Great American Duck Race

Kids Club

Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent

Arnold's Amusements Midway

Bingo

GTCHD Vaccination Station

Beer Tent

National Cherry Festival Cornhole Tournament

Hole in One

Senior Slow Ride - Porch Parade Viewing

July 8

Very Cherry Porch Parade

Senior Horseshoes

Cherry Farm Market

Cherry History Driving Tour

Cherry Kids Fun Run

Cherryarama Bike Trek

Festival Open Space Park

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Great American Duck Race

Kids Club

Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent

Arnold's Amusements Midway

Bingo

Ultimate Air Dogs

Beer Tent

Grand Traverse Pie Company Virtual Make & Bake

GTCHD Vaccination Station

Hole in One

Cherry Mile

July 9

Very Cherry Porch Parade

Cherry Golf Scramble

Kids Sand Sculpture Contest

Senior Horseshoes

Senior Shuffleboard

Cherry Farm Market

Cherry History Driving Tour

Cherry Kids Fun Run

Cherryarama Bike Trek

Festival Open Space Park

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Great American Duck Race

Kids Club

Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent

Arnold's Amusements Midway

Bingo

Ultimate Air Dogs

Beer Tent

Chalk Art Contest

Cherries Got Talent Finals

GTCHD Vaccination Station

Meijer Festival of Races

Hole in One

Queen's Coronation

July 10

Very Cherry Porch Parade

Sara Hardy's Farmers Market

Hole in One

Cherry Farm Market

Cherry History Driving Tour

Cherryarama Bike Trek

Festival Open Space Park

Go for the Gold! Pin Program

Great American Duck Race

Kids Club

Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent

Ultimate Air Dogs

Arnold's Amusements Midway

Cherry Royale Parade Experience

GTCHD Vaccination Station

Beer Tent