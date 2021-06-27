A guide to the 2021 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The National Cherry Festival returns to Traverse City this year.
The annual event from July 3-10 includes a mix of in-person and virtual events.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Music
Concerts will be held at the Beer Tent from 7:30-10 p.m.
- July 3 – The Timebombs
- July 4 – Stone Folk
- July 5 – Drew Hale
- July 6 – Bad Jam
- July 7 – Jack Pine
- July 8 – The Broom Closet Boys
- July 9 – Cherries Got Talent Finals
- July 9 – Protea
- July 10 – Kenny Olson
(Photo by Amber Ainswoth)
Events
Activities, shops, tours, and more are planned for the week. Check out the daily schedule below, and find times and any updates here.
July 2
- Old Town Classic Car Cruise at Turtle Creek Casino
July 3
- Very Cherry Porch Parade
- Sara Hardy's Farmers Market
- Very Cherry Flying Pancake Breakfast
- Zumba by the Bay
- Norte Kids Balance Bike Race
- Cherry Farm Market
- Cherry History Driving Tour
- Cherryarama Bike Trek
- Festival Open Space Park
- Go for the Gold! Pin Program
- Kids Club
- Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent
- Opening Ceremonies
- Arnold's Amusements Midway
- Bingo
July 4
- Very Cherry Porch Parade
- Arts & Crafts Fair
- Cherry Farm Market
- Cherry History Driving Tour
- Cherryarama Bike Trek
- Festival Open Space Park
- Go for the Gold! Pin Program
- Kids Club
- Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent
- Opening Ceremonies
- Arnold's Amusements Midway
- Bingo
- Old Town Classic Car Show
- Beer Tent
- Family Sand Sculpture Contest
- 4th of July Fireworks
July 5
- Very Cherry Porch Parade
- Yoga by the Bay
- Cherry Pie Bike Ride
- Cherry Farm Market
- Cherry History Driving Tour
- Cherryarama Bike Trek
- Festival Open Space Park
- Go for the Gold! Pin Program
- Kids Club
- Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent
- Princess Tea
- Arnold's Amusements Midway
- Bingo
- Beer Tent
- Hole in One
July 6
- Very Cherry Porch Parade
- Kids Pet Show
- Senior Horseshoes
- Cherry History Driving Tour
- Cherryarama Bike Trek
- Festival Open Space Park
- Go for the Gold! Pin Program
- Kids Club
- Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent
- Arnold's Amusements Midway
- Bingo
- GTCHD Vaccination Station
- Beer Tent
- Cherry Industry Program and Awards
- Hole in One
July 7
- Very Cherry Porch Parade
- Sara Hardy's Farmers Market
- Fun & Games for Special Kids
- Senior Horseshoes
- Senior Shuffleboard
- Cherry Farm Market
- Cherry History Driving Tour
- Cherryarama Bike Trek
- Festival Open Space Park
- Go for the Gold! Pin Program
- Great American Duck Race
- Kids Club
- Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent
- Arnold's Amusements Midway
- Bingo
- GTCHD Vaccination Station
- Beer Tent
- National Cherry Festival Cornhole Tournament
- Hole in One
- Senior Slow Ride - Porch Parade Viewing
July 8
- Very Cherry Porch Parade
- Senior Horseshoes
- Cherry Farm Market
- Cherry History Driving Tour
- Cherry Kids Fun Run
- Cherryarama Bike Trek
- Festival Open Space Park
- Go for the Gold! Pin Program
- Great American Duck Race
- Kids Club
- Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent
- Arnold's Amusements Midway
- Bingo
- Ultimate Air Dogs
- Beer Tent
- Grand Traverse Pie Company Virtual Make & Bake
- GTCHD Vaccination Station
- Hole in One
- Cherry Mile
July 9
- Very Cherry Porch Parade
- Cherry Golf Scramble
- Kids Sand Sculpture Contest
- Senior Horseshoes
- Senior Shuffleboard
- Cherry Farm Market
- Cherry History Driving Tour
- Cherry Kids Fun Run
- Cherryarama Bike Trek
- Festival Open Space Park
- Go for the Gold! Pin Program
- Great American Duck Race
- Kids Club
- Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent
- Arnold's Amusements Midway
- Bingo
- Ultimate Air Dogs
- Beer Tent
- Chalk Art Contest
- Cherries Got Talent Finals
- GTCHD Vaccination Station
- Meijer Festival of Races
- Hole in One
- Queen's Coronation
July 10
- Very Cherry Porch Parade
- Sara Hardy's Farmers Market
- Hole in One
- Cherry Farm Market
- Cherry History Driving Tour
- Cherryarama Bike Trek
- Festival Open Space Park
- Go for the Gold! Pin Program
- Great American Duck Race
- Kids Club
- Official National Cherry Festival Souvenir Tent
- Ultimate Air Dogs
- Arnold's Amusements Midway
- Cherry Royale Parade Experience
- GTCHD Vaccination Station
- Beer Tent
