A guide to the 2023 Wayne County Fair
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2023 Wayne County Fair is just around the corner, and we've got all the details you need to make the most of your visit.
From thrilling rides to delicious food, this year's fair promises to be one you won't forget.
Dates and Location
The fair will run from July 31 to August 5 at 10871 Quirk Rd. in Belleville.
Admission and Parking
Admission is free, but parking is $10.
Fair Schedule
Monday, July 31
(No carnival)
Swine Show: 8:00 a.m.- Livestock Pavilion
Horse Show: 11:00 a.m. - Horse Arena
Sheep Show 6:00 p.m.- Livestock Pavilion
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Poultry Show: 8:00 a.m.- Livestock Pavilion
Horse Show: 9:00 a.m.- Horse Arena
Crafters/Vendors1:00pm-10:00 p.m.
Food Truck Row: 1:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Carnival: 6:00 p.m.
Goat Show: 6:00 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Wayne County’s Got Talent Show: 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Rabbit/Cavy/Pocket Pets Show: 8:00 a.m.
Horse Show: 9:00 a.m.- Horse Arena
Jr.&Adult Homemaker 1:00 p.m.
Community Arts Crafters/Vendors: 11:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m.
Food Truck Row 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Goat Milking 9:00 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion
Horse Show 9:00 a.m.- Horse Arena
Crafters/Vendors: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Food Truck Row: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Michigan Pedal Pullers: 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Carnival: 2:00 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4
Goat Milking: 9:00 a.m.- Livestock Pavilion
Horse Show: 9:00 a.m.- Horse Arena
Crafters/Vendors: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Food Truck Row: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Michigan Pedal Pullers: 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Carnival: 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Goat Pack Class: 11:00 a.m.- Livestock Pavilion
Crafters/Vendors: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Food Truck Row: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Carnival: 1:00 p.m.