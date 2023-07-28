A guide to the 2023 Wayne County Fair

article

The 2023 Wayne County Fair is just around the corner, and we've got all the details you need to make the most of your visit.

From thrilling rides to delicious food, this year's fair promises to be one you won't forget.

Dates and Location

The fair will run from July 31 to August 5 at 10871 Quirk Rd. in Belleville.

Admission and Parking

Admission is free, but parking is $10.

Fair Schedule

Monday, July 31

(No carnival)

Swine Show: 8:00 a.m.- Livestock Pavilion

Horse Show: 11:00 a.m. - Horse Arena

Sheep Show 6:00 p.m.- Livestock Pavilion

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Poultry Show: 8:00 a.m.- Livestock Pavilion

Horse Show: 9:00 a.m.- Horse Arena

Crafters/Vendors1:00pm-10:00 p.m.

Food Truck Row: 1:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Carnival: 6:00 p.m.

Goat Show: 6:00 p.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Wayne County’s Got Talent Show: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Rabbit/Cavy/Pocket Pets Show: 8:00 a.m.

Horse Show: 9:00 a.m.- Horse Arena

Jr.&Adult Homemaker 1:00 p.m.

Community Arts Crafters/Vendors: 11:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m.

Food Truck Row 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Goat Milking 9:00 a.m. - Livestock Pavilion

Horse Show 9:00 a.m.- Horse Arena

Crafters/Vendors: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Food Truck Row: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Michigan Pedal Pullers: 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Carnival: 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Goat Milking: 9:00 a.m.- Livestock Pavilion

Horse Show: 9:00 a.m.- Horse Arena

Crafters/Vendors: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Food Truck Row: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Michigan Pedal Pullers: 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Carnival: 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Goat Pack Class: 11:00 a.m.- Livestock Pavilion

Crafters/Vendors: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Food Truck Row: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Carnival: 1:00 p.m.