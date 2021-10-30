A little cool and breezy for the U-M/MSU tilt

For Saturday the rain will linger in the area around noon, bringing the threat of rain to the beginning of the Big Game in Lansing.

It will be breezy and cool around noon with temps in the 50s, heading to an afternoon high of 54.

There will be a slight chance for showers by evening as the low-pressure system moving away from Michigan pulls a little moisture in.

For Sunday/Halloween: Maybe a few showers early, a little warmer day, around 59. Still breezy - you may need a jacket under that costume! Trick or treat temps around 54. Overnight low 40

Dry with cooler air moving in Monday. High 52, breezy. Cold night: 37

Advertisement

Tuesday through Friday: much colder with highs in the 40s. overnight lows near freezing.

