A Michigan nurse beat cancer at the same hospital she now works at

When Olivia Goff first got the news she had cancer, she was a senior in high school. While on spring break, she detected a bump on her neck that turned out to be deadly.

Instead of worrying about prom, it was the chemotherapy and impending scar she would receive on her neck. But she fought through the taxing treatments until the news of remission arrived.

That joy was short-lived, however. When she was preparing to go to school to be a nurse, she got more bad news. The cancer had returned.

"It came instantly and there was a spot in my spine and a couple of spots in my lungs," she said. "So they biopsied that and it came back as Stage four Hodgkins again.

"So at this point, I was 20 years old and three weeks in at Eastern Michigan trying to start my nursing career."

When she got the call, Goff had just gotten in a fight with her sister. After hearing the news, her sister hugged her.

Advertisement

It would take four rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant in 2015 before entering remission. The cancer has been kept at bay ever since.

The same hospital where she received treatment, Motts Children Hospital, is where she now works.