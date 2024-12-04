'A new marker on our path': Waypost announces closure of west Michigan brewery

article

Another west Michigan brewery is closing up shop.

Waypost Brewing Co. in Fennville plans to close at the end of the year, the brewery shared in a social media post. It has been open since 2018.

"We chose the name Waypost to signify a guiding point along the journey - a temporary stopping place where farmhouse beer, good company, and meaningful connections come together," the owners wrote. "After six incredible years, we’ve reached a new marker on our path: the decision to close our doors."

The brewery called the closure bittersweet, while thanking all the customers that supported the business over the past six years.

Waypost's last day is Dec. 28.

Find the brewery at 1630 Blue Star Hwy. in Fennville.