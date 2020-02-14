A Paczki Day Vodka is coming to Detroit this Fat Tuesday

article

A special batch of vodka will soon be available to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Detroit City Distillery has created a Paczki Day Vodka - a polish potato vodka distilled with twelve dozen of Hamtramck's finest raspberry paczki from the historic New Palace Bakery.

The vodka will be available at a special release party at DCD's Tasting Room in Eastern Market on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. It will be for sale that day through Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, or until product runs out.

Right now, you'll only be able to buy the bottle at their tasting room. Bottles are $30 each.

"A core value for the company is we make what we want to drink," says Michael Gray, DCD's director of operations. He also promised other unique single-barrel releases coming soon that won't be sold in stores.

If you do taste or get a bottle, Gray says the drink stands really well on its own and is intended to be more of a shooter. He recommends serving it chilled.

Or, for the ultimate Fat Tuesday experience - use it as a paczki chaser.