A Taste in Southfield event at the Franklin Athletic Club July 28

A Taste in Southfield event returns to the city on Thursday, July 28.

Enjoy food from 20 local restaurants, drinks, live music and family-friendly fun. It will be held at the Franklin Athletic Club (29350 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034).

Tickets can be purchased here. Adults cost $25 to attend and children under the age of 12 are $5.

Attendees will also receive a Five-day Franklin Athletic Club Membership, a $10 voucher to featured restaurants, one raffle entry for a one-year Franklin Athletic Club membership, one raffle entry for a one-year chamber of commerce membership and more.

The event is held by the Southfield Area Chamber of Commerince in partnership with Franklin Athletic Club.