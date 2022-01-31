'A tragic accident': Woman run over, killed by vehicle in parking lot of Bloomfield Township Nino Salvaggio

A woman died Sunday after a driver hit her as she walked into a Nino Salvaggio grocery store in Bloomfield Township.

Police said the 50-year-old victim was hit by an 83-year-old man who was idling at a low speed through the lot as he was leaving around 1:20 p.m.

"He was traveling at an appropriate speed for that busy parking lot. It's just a tragic accident," said Lt. Paul Schwab, with Bloomfield Township police. "He did stop at the scene of the accident. He has been cooperating with investigators."

The man, who thought he hit a curb, ran over the woman before people who were in the lot banged on his window to tell him he hit someone.

Nino Salvaggio

"It appears at this time that neither person involved in the accident knew the other person was present at the time of the accident," Schwab said.

Schwab said alcohol and medication do not appear to be factors in the crash, and the man had his faculties.

He noted that the tragedy is a reminder to be extra alert in parking lots.

"Especially on the weekends when everyone is out shopping, that we take extra care and be extra vigilant of our surroundings," Schwab said. "Don’t assume anything, especially in busy parking lots because unfortunately when we do tragic accidents like this happen."

It's not yet known if the man will face charges.