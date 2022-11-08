Abortion, inflation, and gas prices among top issues driving people to polls

"If you want changes you've got to do something - and voting is that change," said one voter.

Detroiters were out at the polls bright and early Tuesday morning.

"I think this is a very important election as there are decisions being made about education - about healthcare for women - that's the main reason," said Janice Hill

Proposal Three, the reproductive freedom for all initiative, was a high priority for voters.

"We can decide for ourselves what's best for us - I think we're smart enough to do that, and that's why I wanted to cast that vote," said ???

From the city to the suburbs - abortion is on the ballot and reproductive rights are motivating voters.

"I just want the right to abortions - personally," Lizzi Murphy said. "Even if you don't want to have one and you're against it, doesn't mean you should take it from other people and the options."

FOX 2: "How important was it to you to make sure that you voted?"

"It was vital when I think about my girls and their future," said Akia Agurs.

But it's not just Proposal Three that has people going to the polls.

"Voting at the local level is what actually makes a lot of difference in these elections - they matter to the people in your community and yourself," said Josh McKenna.

Local issues like public transportation and marijuana are on many ballots - and then of course - there's the economy.

"I'm tired of high inflation and high gas prices," said Christopher Kirby.

And that - says Oakland Univeristy Political Science Professor, Dave Dulio - is a major motivator.

"We have high gas prices, high food costs, high inflation all over the place," he said. "Where the issue of abortion is on the ballot - those are specific, almost tangible things that people can look at, or point to."

Issues that appear to be leading to higher voter turnout than expected.

Dulio says it's also important to understand why people aren't voting - why they don't feel they're part of the process, or represented, and figure out how to get them involved.

"Really make an effort to try to bring people in, who felt like they're left behind or left out," Dulio said.

And, he says, it will be important to examine the impact of redistricting.

"Is it something that the suburbs now dominate the city? I think all those are going to be really interesting and important questions to ask," he said.

But those questions will come after the election, with the recounts and the lawsuits that are expected. Now is just the time - to cast that ballot.

"I think it's an absolute privilege - I think there are many places in the world - many people that don't have that opportunity," said Charlene Grablowski.

"You've got to come out - you've got to represent, or else someone else is going to do it for you," said Ryan Snyder.

"Everybody needs to come out and vote - it's our right - some of us had to fight for this privilege," said Eric Weaver.

"I think that we are given a privilege - it's a right - it's an honor and we need to do it - go vote," said Jasmine Wilson.