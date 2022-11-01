Michigan election day guide and results for Nov. 8, 2022

Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and among the races that are at stake are the Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But there are also three ballot proposals that could change the state's constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress, and all the state House and Senate seats.

The 2022 Midterm Election will likely prove pivotal to the future of the country as there are several Senate seats and Congressional seats that are being contested across the country.

Here in Michigan, most eyes are on six major races

Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Ballot Proposal 1 - limiting term limits and requiring financial disclosures

Ballot Proposal 2 - changes to voting laws

Ballot Proposal 3 - abortion on the ballot

As you head to the polls on Tuesday or complete your absentee ballot ahead of Election Day, here's an overview of what the state is voting on.

Interactive map: Michigan Election results for Nov. 8, 2022

We're monitoring all the races that matter the most across Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.

Throughout this story, you'll see links to the county results but we're using this page to feature the races of the most interest to Michigan.

Governor

The brightest spotlight in the state is on the race for Governor where Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer is being challenged by Republican Tudor Dixon.

At one point, Whitmer held a 16-point lead on Dixon but that race tightened in the weeks leading to Nov. 1, when Dixon was within single digits.

Michigan Election Results: Governor's race

The historic race is the first time that women are facing each other in the race for the state's top seat and it has been fiery at times, with both sides lobbing volleys at their opponents.

Dixon and Whitmer hold fiery 2nd debate trading blows over abortion, roads, school safety

Below are the live results as they come in. Check out our interactive map here for more information.

Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8

Secretary of State

The race for who will oversee the operations of Michigan's elections is also up for grabs this year as incumbent Republican challenger Kristina Karamo looks to take down Democrat Joclyn Benson.

Michigan Election Results: Secretary of State

Benson was elected in the historic 2018 which saw Michigan women as Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State. The role of Secretary of State oversees many of Michigan's day-to-day operations including license plates, driver's licenses, and elections - among many other jobs. Benson was elected with 53% of the vote in 2018 and is being challenged by Karamo, who was overwhelmingly voted by delegates to represent the Republican Party for the position of Secretary of State.

Attorney General

In the race for Attorney General, Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the role in the November general election.

Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office before opening her own law firm. Civil rights issues are a main focus of Nessel's, and she founded the Fair Michigan Foundation. Other issues her campaign highlights includes consumer protection, protection for seniors, environmental protection, health care access, and robocall reductions. DePerno is a lawyer with his own law firm in Southwest Michigan and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. His main issues, according to his campaign, include ending Covid mandates, outlawing critical race theory, securing elections, supporting police, and backing constitutional liberties that he alleges Nessel has disregarded.

Michigan election results: Attorney general race

Ballot Proposal 1 - limiting term limits and requiring financial disclosures

Michigan voters are deciding on Proposal 1, which includes term limit changes and financial disclosure requirements for elected officials.

If approved by voters, members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the Secretary of State, and the attorney general would be required to file disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose any roles they hold in organizations.

The proposal would also limit representatives and senators to a combined 12 years.

What does proposal 1 say? Read the proposal before you vote and track the election results below.

Ballot Proposal 2 - changes to voting laws

If Michigan voters approve Proposal 2, there could be some major changes to the way the state processes ballots - which includes updates for military voters, solidifies absentee box protections, and requires the state to enable access to early in-person voting.

If Proposal 2 is passed, it would add multiple changes to the Michigan Constitution by adding language to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballot.

The ballot gives voters the right to verify their identity without requiring identification to vote. Perhaps the biggest change would be to the in-person voting which would require nine days of early in-person voting.

Get live proposal 2 results as they come in

Ballot Proposal 3 - abortion on the ballot

The most contentious proposal of the year in Michigan received almost 600,000 valid signatures. The state requires 450,000 valid signatures to get in front of the Bureau of Elections and the Board of Canvassers. Despite the overwhelming number of signatures, two Republican board of canvassers refused to certify the petition until they were ordered to do so by the state Supreme Court.

The polarizing battle over Michigan’s abortion rights has intensified since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade in June.

It’s involved a lawsuit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a court battle to keep abortions legal.

Learn more about what the proposal says on your ballot and get the results you're looking for here