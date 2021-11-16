Above & Beyond Awards: Detroit police officers, firefighters to be recognized for heroism

Detroit police officers and firefighters who have shown bravery and heroism will be recognized Thursday at the Above & Beyond Awards.

First responders such as Sgt. Kevin Treasvant, Officer Eric McCombs, and Officer Danny Ruiz-Cruz, who saved an unresponsive baby girl earlier this year, will be honored.

Watch: Police help save unresponsive 1-year-old's life

Former Mayor Dave Bing and former Piston Earl Cureton will speak at the 9th annual event focused on heroes.

"Our guys are not looking for a pat on the back but it is encouraging to see that you and the people you go out and serve with will dedicate a day toward you publicly and say thank you," Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said.