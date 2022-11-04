Michigan clerk offices open this weekend for voter registration, absentee voting

Still need to register to vote or want to vote early?

Michigan clerk offices are required to be open for at least eight hours the weekend before the Nov. 8 general election.

Find your clerk's weekend hours here.

Voters who would like to cast an absentee ballot but haven’t requested one as well as voters who have requested an absentee ballot but have not yet received it should visit their city or township clerk’s office in person this weekend. You can request, fill out, and submit an absentee ballot during that visit.

To register to vote, you need an ID and proof of residency. You must be a Michigan resident when you register and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days when you vote.

You can check your voter registration here.

You can visit the clerk’s office to request and complete the absentee ballot anytime up to 4 p.m. the Monday before Election Day - by 4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the clerk's office or put in a dropbox.

Ready for the election? More news to know: