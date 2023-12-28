'Absolutely shocking': Neighbors of Southfield music teacher accused of sex crimes against students

Former neighbors of a Southfield music teacher were completely taken aback after he was charged with multiple sex crimes involving five children.

"It’s absolutely shocking. Not expected at all," said one resident along Marigold Street in Southfield, where Lamar Willis used to live.

Willis was charged earlier this month with four counts of criminal sexual conduct and three counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes. One of the victims of sexual assault was a child under the age of 13, according to court records obtained by FOX 2. The alleged crimes took place between January 2022 and March 2023, when Willis was a teacher at University High School Academy – a Southfield public school.

"Lamar moved out probably about two or three weeks ago," the neighbor said. "He was on the board with our (homeowners association). He knew every single person in the whole neighborhood. Everybody knew him."

According to a letter from Southfield Public Schools to parents, the district issued the immediate suspension of Willis and launched an internal investigation in March after school officials learned of the allegations. Willis resigned in June and has had no known contact with district students or staff since.

"I know he ran piano lessons out of his home for quite some time. So, you’d see a lot of different families coming and going a lot. So, it’s very shocking," the neighbor said. "I guess you don’t know what’s going on inside someone’s door, but it’s very surprising."

A video on Willis' LinkedIn shows him playing piano with a caption asking people to book lessons with him. The profile also says he spent over 21 years with Cranbrook Schools, as well as more recent experience with the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

According to DPSCD, Willis was placed on administrative leave on December 15.

The LinkedIn account also states that Willis is the CEO of his own entertainment company and serves as a minister of music at Plymouth United Church of Christ in Detroit.

Fox 2 reached out to Lamar Willis' attorney for comment on the charges, but they declined to do so at this time.

"(He) always gave the demeanor of the nicest guy," the neighbor added. "My wife is eight and a half months pregnant and so, as a soon-to-be father, I certainly feel for the families that are involved. It’s unnerving."

Willis was arraigned on Dec. 18. He was given a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

Willis cannot have any contact with children or go within 100 feet of a school. He is due back in court for a hearing in early February.