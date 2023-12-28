Southfield music teacher charged with sexual abusing students

article

A former Southfield music teacher is facing several charges linked to the sexual abuse of five students, according to court records obtained by FOX 2.

Lamar Willis was charged earlier this month with four counts of criminal sexual conduct and three counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes. One of the victims of sexual assault was a child under the age of 13, according to court records.

According to the documents, the alleged crimes all happened in January 2022, when Willis was a teacher at Southfield Public Schools.

A letter sent to Southfield parents on December 18 outlines that an internal investigation was launched in March 2023 when allegations of inappropriate behavior were made. In June of this year, Willis resigned and has no known contact with students at the school or staff, according to the school district.

"We assure you that we are reviewing and reinforcing our existing protocols and measures to strengthen our commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all," Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Green wrote to parents.

Willis' LinkedIn page lists his current role as an instructor in Detroit Public Schools.

He's due back in court for a hearing in early February.