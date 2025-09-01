Abused, neglected pets find forever homes with Michigan Animal Rescue League in Pontiac

The Brief Pontiac's Michigan Animal Rescue League has served animals and the community since 1953. The 15,000-square-foot shelter helps abused, neglected and stray pets find their forever homes.



Adopt don't shop.

That message has taken on even greater meaning in this higher-than-average season of stray and abandoned dogs and cats waiting for their forever home at the Michigan Animal Rescue League in Pontiac.

Terry and Pete Brady are looking to expand their family already dog parents to rescue Trixie and Lucy, the Brady family has come to the Michigan Animal Rescue League shelter to add another bundle of love.

"And we found out that she was a surrender," said Terry Brady. "The best dogs in our lives have been shelter dogs. They're dogs that seem to know when you open your hearts to them and bring them in."

Say hello to Miss Peaches. A 15-year-old surrender whose family decided they didn't anymore.

"It broke my heart that she was, you know, her family just passed her on like that," said Pete. "And you know I want her to have a home where when it's her time to go she's at home and so even though this is a palace of a shelter ."I'd rather have her be at a home."

The Michigan Animal Rescue League shelter does its best to live up to palace standards.

"Listen, it is truly a different breed of shelter," said Magee Humes-Dire. "So we have been here on this corner in Pontiac on the corner of Featherstone and Martin Luther King Boulevard since 1953, serving both the animals and the community."

Expanding the original shelter from 5,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet. The objective is to make the animals comfortable while they wait on their forever homes.

More than 1,200 dogs and cats were adopted last year.

"In our dog neighborhoods, it's really important for dogs to have choice of environment," said Humes-Dire. "So for them to be able to go inside and outside whenever they choose, 24 hours a day is really important."

Heated floors, private yard space and even a pool makes life for dogs there great.

If you'd like to adopt a kitty, this cage-free cat room houses about 20 different cats that would love to get to know you.

From strays to surrenders, abuse and neglect, the Michigan Animal Rescue League takes all animals in.

Currently the shelter has a high turnover rate but all animals are welcome there until they get adopted.

Miss Peaches found her forever home and so did two little kittens.

Lori Pinson was there to tell someone else's story and yet the two former strays stole her heart.

Meet Noah and Chloe now on the way to their forever home with me. We got two to add to our family.

The Source: Information for this report came from the Michigan Animal Rescue League and the Brady family.



