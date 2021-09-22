Accident shuts down NB I-75 at Fort amid slick road conditions

A stretch of northbound I-75 has been shut down temporarily due to an accident as the road conditions seem to worsen under heavy rainfall.

MDOT reported Wednesday morning that as of about 5:30 a.m. northbound I-75 has been shutdown between Fort and Dearborn. All traffic lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is currently being forced to exit and speeds are down in the single digits stretching back to the Southfield Freeway. Those looking to get around the closure can take the Southfield Freeway north to eastbound I-94 and continue from there.

No word yet on any injuries or when the freeway is expected to reopen.

Stay tuned with FOX 2 for updates on the rain and road conditions.