Metro Detroit weather: 2-4 inches possible as rain continues all day Wednesday

After some lulls in the rain overnight the wet weather is filling back in across southeast Michigan and it won't stop much if any. Today's weather will be wet, windy, and raw.

For now, the rains aren't terribly heavy, but pockets of heavier rain will be possible mid-morning through the rest of the day. The flood watch will continue all day and through the night and is set to expire Thursday morning. Remember a flood watch means flooding is possible, while a flood warning means FLOODING IS HAPPENING.

As of now (5:30 am) there is one active warning and that's for the Clinton River near Clinton Township.

The rain will taper to showers overnight into tomorrow morning but won't totally wind down until Friday. Rain totals still look to range in general 2-4" with some locations possibly exceeding those numbers. Here's a look at some of the rain that has already fallen as of midnight.

Friday's weather will be a nice change of pace with mostly sunny skies emerging and temps making a run to 70. Saturday morning we'll see some rain showers that will end by afternoon and lead us to a fry Sunday.

