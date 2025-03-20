Corewell shooting: Suspect at large, hospital under lockdown after shooting in Troy

The Brief Law enforcement responded to a shooting scene at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in Oakland County Thursday Police said the suspect was at large but said the shooting appeared to be isolated The public has been asked to avoid the area, which is near Dequindre and south of the M-59 highway



Local police are responding to a shooting scene at Corewell Health Beaumont hospital in Troy.

Troy police confirmed on social media there had been a shooting at the hospital, adding it appears to be an "isolated incident" but the suspect is not in custody. Troy police are expected to give an update. FOX 2 will stream it in the liveplayer above.

What we know:

Local police from Oakland and Macomb counties responded to reports of an active shooter at Corewell Health Beaumont hospital in Troy on Thursday morning.

Troy police confirmed there had been a shooting at the hospital. They said it appeared to be an "isolated incident" before adding the suspect was still at large.

Sterling Heights police previously told FOX 2 they were assisting in the response.

Federal law enforcement was also assisting, with agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms in Detroit assisting.

A Corewell spokesperson confirmed one victim was in the emergency department for medical treatment. They said the hospital was on lockdown.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed how many victims there were.

It's unclear where the shooting took place at the hospital, whether it was inside the building or in the parking structure.

Local perspective:

Following the shooting, other Corewell Health locations are going into lockdown.

The Troy School District also sent a statement that its classrooms were safe and secure.

"We have taken additional security measures, and our team is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local authorities," said a spokesperson. "Schools remain in session, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to keep you informed as needed."

Dozens of police cruisers were seen around the hospital from both local and federal agencies.

What you can do:

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

The hospital is located off of Dequindre Road, south of the M-59 highway.

Anyone that has scheduled appointments today should not come to the building. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.