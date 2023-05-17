Adopt a new pet this weekend at 'Meet Your Best Friend at the Firm' in Southfield

article

Hundreds of pets who are looking for a home will be at the Mike Morse Law Firm in Southfield this weekend.

Multiple rescues, such as Michigan Humane, Midwest Small Breed, No Dogs Left Behind, Good Karma Puppy Rescue, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Bottle Babies Rescue, DACC, Boxer Haven Rescue, Saving Cats & Kittens, and Michigan Anti Cruelty Society have animals in the parking lot of the law firm at 24901 Northwestern Hwy. on Saturday. Adoption fees and policies will vary based on the agency.

Attendees are asked to leave their pets at home for health and safety reasons.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.