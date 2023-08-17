Adult and juvenile males in custody after high-speed chase in Wyandotte

article

Two people were taken into custody after a police chase that started in Wyandotte Thursday morning.

During the chase, a stolen 2019 Hyundai crashed into a transformer, knocking out power in the area of Warren and Rutherford in Detroit.

According to police from Wyandotte, one adult male and one juvenile male were detained at the scene.

Few other details were reported, but the chase crossed over multiple jurisdictions before ending in Detroit.