Advocate group: Kwame Kilpatrick’s prison release proposed for June 10

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may be released from prison as soon as June 10 according to a representative of The Ebony Foundation.

Rev. Keyon Payton from the Ebony Foundation told FOX 2 the proposed date is June 10. Payton said Kilpatrick was required to go through a 25-day quarantine after release from his Louisiana prison before going home. The Ebony Foundation first broke the story about the release for the disgraced mayor earlier on Friday.

Kilpatrick would be one of 3,000 inmates around the country getting early release due to the coronavirus within the prison system in a decision by U.S. Attorney General William Barr. He is being held at the Oakdale Federal Prison near New Orleans where there has been about 42 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths.

Kilpatrick has served seven years of his 28-year sentence for corruption and raketeering in office. He served as mayor of Detroit from 2001 to 2008. He was sentenced in 2013 and has since lost his appeals.

Payton says Kilpatrick will then go to his mother's home in Atlanta upon his release. The next step for the Ebony Foundation, which is an advocacy group, is to convince President Donald Trump to grant clemency.

MORE COVERAGE: State Rep. Karen Whitsett said Pres. Trump told her Kwame Kilpatrick would soon be released

State Rep. Karen Whitsett said today she spoke to Trump in Ypsilanti Thursday night and was told by the president that Kilpatrick would be released.

