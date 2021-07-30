Advocates for Detroit's Proposal P answer questions about potential charter revisions

Advocates for Proposal P answered questions about it Friday, just days before Detroiters head to the polls.

Proposal P includes more than 100 pages of revisions to Detroit's Charter. Major changes include equal internet access, protections against inflated property taxes, and a water affordability program.

"What it does provide you is a city that is really first-rate. It treats the average individual like a person rather than just a chip on a gambling table," said Attorney Todd Perkins.

Detroit City Council President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield said she has been trying to push for affordable water for all.

"I have tried to push it and have been told we can’t do it, and so I understand the sentiment of the people who are saying hey this is a fundamental right that should be embedded in our constitution because elected officials have not been able to address this issue," she said.

An analysis from the Detroit Free Press found the proposal would create 45 new elected positions. However, some people have concerns, such as political consultant Adolph Mongo, who spoke out against the proposal Thursday night on Let It Rip.

"I had a problem with creating new departments. Down the years the city had to cut departments, had to merge departments. How many people are going to be in those departments and how many and how much budget that?" he said.

An analysis from Mike Duggan's administration also found the revisions could cost the city $2 billion over four years.

Eric Lupher from the Citizen's Research Council of Michigan independently reviewed the proposed charter changes.

"The costs have been overstated by the city office of financial management, but it does create new costs and the issue we are worried about is that the city, it’s just a few years out of bankruptcy. It has maintained a balanced budget and done fine but it’s not rolling in money," he said.

Voters will decide on Proposal P on Tuesday.