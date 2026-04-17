Advocates for Huron Valley Correctional Facility inmate urge Gov. Whitmer for medical clemency

The Brief An advocacy group is drawing attention to an inmate at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility whose health has faltered during her incarceration. Inmate Krystal Clark suffered from a black mold infection.



Friends and advocates for 41-year-old inmate Krystal Clark appeared at a press conference Friday to urge the governor to order a medical clemency due to alleged mold conditions in a local women’s prison.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 first told the story of Krystal Clark in May 2025 and the mold conditions inside the Women’s Huron Valley correctional facility in Ypsilanti.

Advocates are pleading for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to grant Clark clemency from the 17 to 30-year sentence for armed robbery, so she can get treatment outside the prison system.

Representative Dylan Wegela is formally presenting a public letter to the governor asking her to grant Clark a medical clemency, and to order the Michigan Department of corrections to test and fix the mold issues.

Related article

What's next:

There’s a lawsuit making its way through the courts that seeks to order the MDOC to get rid of the mold.

In a previous statement, the MDOC said it can’t share medical information, but it is always concerned with inmates’ medical health.