Former WXYZ Detroit sports director launches 'The Brad Galli Show' after departure from TV station

article

The Brief Former WXYZ sports director Brad Galli has launched his own social media show after leaving the news station. This new venture will give Galli the opportunity to provide longer and more in-depth coverage. The Brad Galli Show launched June 1.



Former WXYZ sports director Brad Galli isn't going far after leaving the news station last month.

In March, Galli shared that he would be leaving WXYZ, but promised that viewers would see him somewhere else soon. The sportscaster who spent more than 15 years at channel 7 has launched his own independent venture, The Brad Galli Show.

His new show, which will air on social media, will feature coverage of professional, collegiate, and high school sports, with interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

According to a press release announcing Galli's new venture, he will be able to longer-form interviews, more frequent updates, and deeper storytelling that wasn't possible while limited by TV news.

"I am excited to take fans closer to the action, consistently providing content that gets people up close with their favorite players, coaches, and prominent figures in the state of Michigan and beyond. We’re going to be meeting fans on digital media platforms that allows us to provide a greater opportunity to deliver more access, more conversations, and more storytelling than ever before," Galli said.

The show launched June 1.