After 6-year-old killed in drive-by, girls open lemonade stand in Royal Oak

After a 6-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting late last month, three young girls opened a lemonade stand to help raise money for the family.

Rylee Love was waiting for his dad to come home and had just gotten McDonald's when someone fired on the family's home in Detroit multiples times, killing the young boy.

A teacher at Rylee's school who lives in Royal Oak said when her daughter learned of the tragedy, she knew she wanted her summer bucket list lemonade stand to help the family.

So they set up a table on the corner of Vermont Ave and DeVillen, near Red Run Park, to sell lemonade, cookies, brownies, paintings, and bracelets.

If you would like to donate to the family, a GoFundMe for his funeral arrangements is HERE.

The backstory:

The tragedy took place as Rylee was waiting for his dad to come home.

"He kept looking out the window as he’s going back-and-forth, eating a nugget, jumping on a table standing and looking at the window," said Tarhesha Love, his mother. "While the fourth time he looked out the window, I heard a pop sound and I see my baby collapse."

The drive-by shooting took place on Anglin Street on Detroit’s east side.

"When I see the blood rushing from his head, I said something happened. Somebody shot my baby. I don’t know what happened. something shot him," Tarhesha said.

Little Rylee was killed by a single bullet.

"This happened right in his house, he was just getting ready for bed, playing, and jumping around as usual," said Faye Love, his grandmother.

What you can do:

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the person or people responsible for Rylee’s death.

"What was their point?" said Tarhesa. "They see kids riding their bikes up and down the street all day long. Why would you all open fire?"

"I want the individuals brought to justice. I want everybody involved with the death of my baby brought to justice. And I wish they had the death penalty here - because they need it."