After early showers, Monday brings break from rain and heat

A few more showers for Monday morning and then a break from the rain.

Dig deeper:

The same Low pressure system that brought yesterday’s rain is moving slowly east, but the counterclockwise motion associated with it is still pulling some rain Downriver.

Ann Arbor, Adrian and Dundee all getting wet this morning after heavy rainfall yesterday.

The National Weather Service reports rainfall totals of 2.55 inches in Southgate, 1.04 inches in Romulus.

Flood Advisories on Sunday were warranted as urban and street flooding occurred mainly Downriver.

Temperatures this morning are hovering near 70 degrees; a bit above seasonal values. A pretty good cloud deck is in place, but the possibility of decreasing clouds this afternoon could bring readings to near 80 degrees.

Warmer and drier over the next two days with the potential for storms Thursday and Friday.