After kidney failure battle, Southfield teacher receives donated organs from 2-year-old

Last summer, Jean Washington was battling kidney failure.

Her condition was so dire that the mother of three and teacher at MacArthur K8 University in Southfield needed dialysis.

"I missed more school this year than I've missed in my entire career," she said.

This year, she was still waiting for a donor match.

We went down to the university of Toledo. I was in pre-op getting ready to go back , and they came in and said the cross-match failed, and they weren't going to be able to do it, and so they sent me home," Washington said. "That Thursday I turn my keys in at work, and I got a call about an hour later saying that we have another possible match."

That call came on June 16. While it was a happy call, it also was bittersweet.

"It was a pediatric donor, a 2-year-old. I have three kids, so that was hard," she said. "The doctor said within six months to a year they’ll be a full adult size kidney."

The transplant was successful, and now the teacher and coach is back on track.

"I woke up in the hospital bed with brand-new kidneys," Washington said. "It’s just miracle after miracle, and I’m just oa living testimony."

Washington hopes her story shows others how crucial organ and tissue donation is.

"It’s literally the gift of life," she said. "I’m just beyond grateful that I’m in the position that I’m in right now."