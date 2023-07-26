Expand / Collapse search

Aftermath: Trees down across Detroit, thousands without power after storms with more on way

By and David Komer
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Downed trees and wires from storm causing issues in Livonia

FOX 2's Dave Spencer saw some of the storm's aftermath first-hand in Plymouth and Livonia Wednesday.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A trail of damage and power outages were left in the wake of severe storms that rolled through Metro Detroit Wednesday.

Nearly 130,000 DTE Energy customers were out of power this evening while reports of downed trees were received from all across the area.

A FOX 2 crew witnessed the aftermath first-hand in Livonia near the Plymouth border. Numerous intersections were left in the dark along Five Mile near I-96.

A sparking transformer along Five Mile had to be roped off as DTE crews and tree trimmers roped off the area.

On the east side of Metro Detroit in Macomb County, a lightning strike was caught on camera in the area of Hall Road and M-59.

Related

Caught on camera: Lightning strike hits lines in front of FOX 2 camera
article

Caught on camera: Lightning strike hits lines in front of FOX 2 camera

A sudden lightning flash in front of a FOX 2 News crew was caught on camera as it appears to hit a utility line near Hall Road and M-59.

More storms are expected tonight with both Lenawee and Monroe counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

Storm damage found in Plymouth-Livonia area following Wednesday storms

At Mason and Hicks, Dave Spencer in one of our FOX 2 Weather Beasts came across a large tree that came down from today's storms.

The next band of storms carry wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour with occasional torrential rainfall.

More storms expected Wednesday night

Rich Luterman has the forecast.


 