Aftermath: Trees down across Detroit, thousands without power after storms with more on way

A trail of damage and power outages were left in the wake of severe storms that rolled through Metro Detroit Wednesday.

Nearly 130,000 DTE Energy customers were out of power this evening while reports of downed trees were received from all across the area.

A FOX 2 crew witnessed the aftermath first-hand in Livonia near the Plymouth border. Numerous intersections were left in the dark along Five Mile near I-96.

A sparking transformer along Five Mile had to be roped off as DTE crews and tree trimmers roped off the area.

On the east side of Metro Detroit in Macomb County, a lightning strike was caught on camera in the area of Hall Road and M-59.

More storms are expected tonight with both Lenawee and Monroe counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

The next band of storms carry wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour with occasional torrential rainfall.



