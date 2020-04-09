AG warns of door-to-door scammers posing at government officials

The Attorney General is warning Michigan residents of door-to-door scammers posing as government officials and offering “help” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during uncertain times, individuals may pose as officials offering information on stimulus checks, unemployment benefits or other programs.

These scammers can also pretend to be utility workers offering service or even census workers, asking for some type of fee in exchange for a service. They may also ask for personal or financial information.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

“Scammers will attempt to deceive you and steal personal information or money in all kinds of ways and going door-to-door is not a new tactic. Do not fall for these tricks,” she said.

Residents should verify anyone who claims they are a government official by asking for credentials or contacting the entity the person claims they represent.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Advertisement

Anyone who comes in contact with a suspected scammer can call the Consumer Protection tip line at (877) 765-8388.