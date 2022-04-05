AG: Washtenaw County Jail deputy pleads guilty after video showed him grabbing inmate by neck

A Washtenaw County deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday to disorderly conduct - jostling after authorities say he grabbed an inmate by the neck.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Cpl. Christopher Ellul grabbed an inmate by the neck twice while helping to remove them from a cell at the Washtenaw County Jail in August 2020. The incident was captured on video.

"We will continue to pursue instances of police misconduct," Nessel said. "Those who violate their oath to protect and serve must be held accountable."

According to Nessel's office, a plea deal was accepted for multiple reasons including the fact that the involved inmate since left the state.

He was originally charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office.

Advertisement

Ellul will be sentenced on May 17.