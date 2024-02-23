Aggressive driver shoots at woman on I-75 in Oakland County

An aggressive driver shot at a woman multiple times Thursday on northbound I-75 in Oakland County, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim reported that the suspect, who was in an older model car, was passing on the shoulder and tried to run her off the road before pulling out a gun near Grange Road in Groveland Township around 6:20 p.m.

The victim called 911 when the suspect pointed the gun at her. Police say the suspect then shot at her through his open passenger window, went around her, and again shot at her from the driver's side window. The victim was not hit.

Police are now searching for the shooter, who sped away after.

"Here is another case of senseless gun violence because someone couldn’t handle driving down the road. While the victim wasn’t physically hurt, she will have to deal with the mental aspects of this shooting," said MSP F/Lt, Mike Shaw.