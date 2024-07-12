Air Quality Advisory issued for Metro Detroit on Saturday

Some people may experience difficulty breathing outside Saturday due to air quality in Metro Detroit.

Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Monroe, St. Clair, and Livingston counties will be under an Air Quality Advisory on July 13,

This advisory was issued due to elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. This means that members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, while the general public is less likely to be affected.

It is recommended to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially if you have respiratory diseases such as asthma.

Air quality colors meaning:

Green (0-50 AQI)

Good - Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Yellow (51-100 AQI)

Moderate - Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Orange (101 to 150 AQI)

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Red (151-200)

Unhealthy - Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Purple (201-300)

Very Unhealthy - Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

Maroon (301+)

Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

Air quality health tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: