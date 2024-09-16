Air quality monitoring underway after fire at Oakland County recycling facility

article

The Birmingham Fire Department is monitoring air quality after a fire at a Troy recycling facility Monday morning.

Cardboard caught fire at SOCRRA on Coolidge near 14 Mile on the border of Birmingham. Troy firefighters contained the flames, but the city of Birmingham said to expect lingering odor and smoke "for some time."

SOCRRA serves a dozen cities in southern Oakland County. At the Troy facility, the business handles trash before it heads to landfills, along with recycling collected curbside that is weighed and sorted.

Air quality colors meaning:

Green (0-50 AQI)

Good - Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Yellow (51-100 AQI)

Moderate - Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Orange (101 to 150 AQI)

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Red (151-200)

Unhealthy - Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Purple (201-300)

Very Unhealthy - Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

Maroon (301+)

Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.