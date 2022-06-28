Airbnb makes temporary party ban permanent; in effect later this year

Airbnb has had a temporary party ban in effect since August 2020, but the company announced that the ban is permanent.

Previously, Airbnb let hosts make the decision on whether parties were allowed in their homes or not, but that changed at the end of 2019.

Open-invite parties and chronic house parties were banned, and a Neighborhood Support Line was put in place for neighbors to communicate concerns with the company.

During the pandemic, there was a rise in renting homes and hosting parties as bars and clubs closed. As a result, Airbnb put the party ban in place.

The company believes the party ban correlates with a 44% drop in party reports overall and a 37% drop in the state of Michigan.

"This new and long-term policy was enacted to help encourage and support community safety," said Airbnb.

On June 11, four people were shot at a bachelor party renting an Airbnb in Detroit. They were struck by gunfire when a passing car fired shots at the home.

All four victims were treated at the hospital and have since been released.

The permanent party ban will be implemented in the coming months, said Airbnb.

As for the 4th of July weekend, anti-party measures are in place for guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb. Those guests are not allowed to make one-night reservations.

Click here for more information on the Airbnb party ban.