Alcohol suspected after Milan man hit, killed by wrong-way driver on US-23

Police believe a driver was intoxicated when she hit and killed a Milan man on US-23 over the weekend.

Jeffery Piotter, 39, was on southbound US-23 at US-12 when he was hit by a driver going the wrong way around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Piotter was killed. The wrong-way driver, a 39-year-old Battle Creek woman, was treated at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for her injuries.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help Piotter's family, he was on his way home from work. He leaves behind a wife, child, and unborn child.